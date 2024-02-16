Thai Police Crack Down on Illegal Movie Website

BANGKOK, Feb 16 (TNA) – The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) police raided four locations in three provinces in an intensified crackdown on an illegal movie website that had been operating for nearly 20 years, resulting in damages exceeding a billion baht.

NBTC tells ISPs to remove pirate movies

The ECD conducted searches in Bangkok, the northern province of Surin and the southern province of Surat Thani. Their operation aimed to dismantle the underground network distributing pirated movies through major online platforms.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!