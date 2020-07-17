Tourists will arrive gradually ‘once a virus cure is found’1 min read
The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) is predicting the hard-hit tourism sector will start to recover once a Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out late next year.
Kirida Bhaopichitr, the Institute’s research director for International Research and Advisory Service, was speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) and addressed the notion that people were overreacting to the pandemic.
