July 16, 2020

COVID-19: New rule on transit flights through Thailand

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Kentaro IEMOTO / flickr.


The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned all flights with Covid-19 infected passengers from transiting through Thailand after China banned two flights from here.

CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop spoke of the new measure on Thursday in response to the report that the Chinese government temporarily banned the services of Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air for carrying some passengers infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 to China.

