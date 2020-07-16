COVID-19: New rule on transit flights through Thailand

COVID-19: New rule on transit flights through Thailand1 min read
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned all flights with Covid-19 infected passengers from transiting through Thailand after China banned two flights from here.
CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop spoke of the new measure on Thursday in response to the report that the Chinese government temporarily banned the services of Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air for carrying some passengers infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 to China.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS