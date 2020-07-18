July 18, 2020

Seven new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai returnees

Suvarnabhumi Airport gate signs

Suvarnabhumi Airport gate signs. Photo: Mikhail Esteves / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Thailand recorded seven new COVID-19 cases today (Saturday), all among Thai returnees from abroad and in state quarantine, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Four of the seven infections are students, who arrived in Thailand on Friday and tested positive for COVID-19 at Suvarnabhumi international airport. They were all sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan for treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

