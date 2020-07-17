July 17, 2020

Estonian diplomat denied accommodation in condominium for fear of COVID-19

Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok

Sukhumvit Soi 11, a popular "soi" located at the beginning of Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Photo: Clay Gilliland.


An Estonian diplomat was denied accommodation, for 14-days of quarantine, by the management of a condominium in Bangkok last night, for fear that the diplomat’s presence may cause panic among its residents.

Mrs. Natasha Roys, vice chairwoman of PPM Company, which manages the Millennium Residence on Sukhumvit Road, said that she was notified, by the Estonian embassy in Bangkok, at about 2pm on Thursday, that one of its diplomats would check in for 14-days of quarantine, as legally required.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

