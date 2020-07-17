Estonian diplomat denied accommodation in condominium for fear of COVID-19

Estonian diplomat denied accommodation in condominium for fear of COVID-191 min read
An Estonian diplomat was denied accommodation, for 14-days of quarantine, by the management of a condominium in Bangkok last night, for fear that the diplomat’s presence may cause panic among its residents.
Mrs. Natasha Roys, vice chairwoman of PPM Company, which manages the Millennium Residence on Sukhumvit Road, said that she was notified, by the Estonian embassy in Bangkok, at about 2pm on Thursday, that one of its diplomats would check in for 14-days of quarantine, as legally required.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World