RAYONG, July 18 (TNA) – The ferry pier of Koh Samet was virtually deserted as a very small number of tourists visited the normally popular island this weekend.

The quiet atmosphere followed the report that a recently visiting Egyptian soldier was infected with the coronavirus disease 2019.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts