Arriving foreign diplomats must enter state quarantine: CCSA





BANGKOK (NNT) – In response to a foreign diplomat, who could not enter their residence after returning to Thailand, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today resolved that all arriving foreign diplomatic staff must stay in state quarantine facilities only.

Following an incident involving a Sudanese diplomat, the CCSA Spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said that arriving foreign diplomats, who were previously allowed to stay in accommodations provided by their respective embassies, must now stay in state quarantine facilities.

