July 18, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Arriving foreign diplomats must enter state quarantine: CCSA

1 min read
32 mins ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left). Photo: Vasenka Photography / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – In response to a foreign diplomat, who could not enter their residence after returning to Thailand, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today resolved that all arriving foreign diplomatic staff must stay in state quarantine facilities only.

Following an incident involving a Sudanese diplomat, the CCSA Spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said that arriving foreign diplomats, who were previously allowed to stay in accommodations provided by their respective embassies, must now stay in state quarantine facilities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Arriving foreign diplomats must enter state quarantine: CCSA 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Seven new COVID-19 cases recorded among Thai returnees

40 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourists will arrive gradually ‘once a virus cure is found’

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Three more returnees from Sudan Test Positive For COVID-19

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Donations pour in for jobless man in Pattaya

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Christians Forced to Remove Cross from Church in Pakistan

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Arriving foreign diplomats must enter state quarantine: CCSA

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close