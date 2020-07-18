Christians Forced to Remove Cross from Church in Pakistan

Christians Forced to Remove Cross from Church in Pakistan1 min read
A church in the village of Baloki in Pakistan has allegedly been forced to remove the cross from its premises by local Muslims in the area.
According to social media posts across Twitter, the cross was recently fixed on the under-construction church but it was removed after local Muslims issued threats to the Christian community in Baloki, a village located over 64 km (40 miles) from Lahore in in Punjab province.
The Christian community alleged that local Muslims had threatened to ban prayer services and confiscate their church’s property.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International