July 18, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang

1 min read
9 mins ago TN
7 Eleven convenience store in Phuket

7 Eleven convenience store in Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.


PHUKET: Police are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to try to help them determine whether or not a marks found on a woman’s wrists indicating that she had been bound were a factor in her being found hanged in her home in Pa Khlok yesterday (July 17).

Major Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a house in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, at 9am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cameroonian football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach in Phuket

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Donations pour in for jobless man in Pattaya

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Christians Forced to Remove Cross from Church in Pakistan

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Arriving foreign diplomats must enter state quarantine: CCSA

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close