Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
PHUKET: Police are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to try to help them determine whether or not a marks found on a woman’s wrists indicating that she had been bound were a factor in her being found hanged in her home in Pa Khlok yesterday (July 17).
Major Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a house in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, at 9am.
