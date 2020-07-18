Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang





PHUKET: Police are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to try to help them determine whether or not a marks found on a woman’s wrists indicating that she had been bound were a factor in her being found hanged in her home in Pa Khlok yesterday (July 17).

Major Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a house in Moo 9, Pa Khlok, at 9am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

