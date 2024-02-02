2 million baht reward for information leading to the arrest of Japanese tourist’s murderer

The Department of Special Investigation has offered a reward of 2 million baht to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the killer of a Japanese tourist 17 years ago.

The announcement was made today via the department’s Facebook page and is the latest effort by Thai law enforcement to find the killer of Tamako Kawashita, whose body was found in a temple compound in Sukhothai province in 2007.

By Thai PBS World

