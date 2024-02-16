Thailand Suspends Unregistered SIM Cards to Fight Call Scams

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (TNA) – Holders of more than 100 mobile SIM cards per person who failed to register their identity with their mobile phone operators within the deadline will see their numbers terminated.

Thai man arrested in Bangkok for selling SIM cards illegally

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has instructed all mobile operators to cancel the service for SIM cards after the deadline for identity verification on Feb 14 in the meeting today with mobile service providers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!