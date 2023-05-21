Thai man arrested in Bangkok for selling SIM cards illegally

TN May 21, 2023 0
Smartphone SIM cards

Smartphone SIM cards. Photo: Pixabay.




A man is being held in police custody for allegedly selling legally registered mobile phone SIM cards without requiring customer identification documents.

SIM card registry a necessity, says Isoc

Armed with a search warrant, issued by the Samut Prakan provincial court, officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) searched a house in an estate on the Srinagarind-Bang Na road in Bang Phli, belonging to 38-year-old “Direk”, a SIM card dealer for a mobile phone company.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

