Young Woman Found Dead in Pattaya, Murder Suspected









A young woman was found dead at an apartment in Pattaya and Pattaya police suspect she was murdered.

Thai serial murder suspect heavily involved in online gambling

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident on Saturday (May 20th) in the morning at an apartment in Central Pattaya. Police arrived at the room to find the body of a Thai woman, Ms. Rattana Thamrak, 32.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





