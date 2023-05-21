Young Woman Found Dead in Pattaya, Murder Suspected
A young woman was found dead at an apartment in Pattaya and Pattaya police suspect she was murdered.

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident on Saturday (May 20th) in the morning at an apartment in Central Pattaya. Police arrived at the room to find the body of a Thai woman, Ms. Rattana Thamrak, 32.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
