Mai (New) party withdraws from Move Forward coalition after just one day









The New party, which won a single party-list House seat, has decided to pull out of the coalition led by Move Forward party after it came under attack on social media over its apparent policy on toughening the lèse majesté law.

Thailand’s new coalition government taking shape: Pita Limjaroenrat

The New party leader and party-list MP-elect Kritditat Saengthanayothin explained that his party has no plan or policy to amend the lèse majesté law, to increase the penalties up to death for violators, adding that the proposal was anopinion being expressed by a committee member, which did not reflect the party’s position.

By Thai PBS World

