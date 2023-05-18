No bail for Polish tourist suspected of murder









The Bangkok South Criminal Court has denied bail to the Polish man who allegedly murdered and dismembered his Ukrainian girlfriend.

Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

Jan Jerzy Lagoda-Filippow, 25, was arrested on Monday in Sa Kaeo province’s Aranyaprathet district as he attempted to flee to Cambodia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





