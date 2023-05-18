No bail for Polish tourist suspected of murder

Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok. Photo: ilawFX Freedom / flickr.




The Bangkok South Criminal Court has denied bail to the Polish man who allegedly murdered and dismembered his Ukrainian girlfriend.

Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

Jan Jerzy Lagoda-Filippow, 25, was arrested on Monday in Sa Kaeo province’s Aranyaprathet district as he attempted to flee to Cambodia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

