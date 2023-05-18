Move Forward Party Future MP Officially Charged for Drunk Driving in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr.




The Move Forward Party party-list future member who resigned from the party on Tuesday (May 16th) has been officially charged for drunk driving in Bangkok.

Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister

On Tuesday (May 16th) the judgement was read at the Minburi Criminal Court in Bangkok. An alcohol breath test performed on Ms. Nateepat was read at 66 milligrams percent which is over the legal Thai limit. Ms. Nateepat has admitted to the drunk driving charge with the Khok Kram Police in Bangkok and pleaded guilty.

By Goongnang Suksawat
