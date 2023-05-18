Move Forward Party Future MP Officially Charged for Drunk Driving in Bangkok









The Move Forward Party party-list future member who resigned from the party on Tuesday (May 16th) has been officially charged for drunk driving in Bangkok.

Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister

On Tuesday (May 16th) the judgement was read at the Minburi Criminal Court in Bangkok. An alcohol breath test performed on Ms. Nateepat was read at 66 milligrams percent which is over the legal Thai limit. Ms. Nateepat has admitted to the drunk driving charge with the Khok Kram Police in Bangkok and pleaded guilty.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





