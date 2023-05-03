3 arrested in Satun for alleged murder of Chinese businessman in Trang

TN May 17, 2023 0
Red baht bus in Satun

Red Songthaew in Satun province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Police in Thailand’s southern province of Satun have apprehended two men and a teenage girl in connection with the death of a Chinese businessman at a resort in Trang province.

Chinese Businessman Found Dead With Over 20 Knife Wounds at a Resort in Trang

Police also seized a Honda Accord sedan and other items, including 11 bank books, five ATM cards, one credit card, two passports, three cell phones and 11,700 baht in cash, believed to have been stolen from the victim.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Australian Woman in Krabi Helps Save Three People From Fire By Calling For Help

TN May 17, 2023 0
A road between Trang and Phatthalung province

Chinese Businessman Found Dead With Over 20 Knife Wounds at a Resort in Trang

TN May 16, 2023 0
Naratiwat in Thailand's Deep South

Toddler’s naked body found in Narathiwat

TN May 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Red baht bus in Satun

3 arrested in Satun for alleged murder of Chinese businessman in Trang

TN May 17, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Liberal government led by Move Forward may be a pipe dream

TN May 17, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister.

Prayut thanks people for support, congratulates parties that earned votes

TN May 17, 2023 0
Royal Ploughing Ceremony 2009 in Bangkok.

Royal Ploughing Ceremony foretells ample water, food and prospering economy

TN May 17, 2023 0
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Australian Woman in Krabi Helps Save Three People From Fire By Calling For Help

TN May 17, 2023 0