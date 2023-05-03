3 arrested in Satun for alleged murder of Chinese businessman in Trang









Police in Thailand’s southern province of Satun have apprehended two men and a teenage girl in connection with the death of a Chinese businessman at a resort in Trang province.

Chinese Businessman Found Dead With Over 20 Knife Wounds at a Resort in Trang

Police also seized a Honda Accord sedan and other items, including 11 bank books, five ATM cards, one credit card, two passports, three cell phones and 11,700 baht in cash, believed to have been stolen from the victim.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

