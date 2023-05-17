Liberal government led by Move Forward may be a pipe dream

TN May 17, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Move Forward Party speech in Bangkok. photo: Tvcccp.




For many Thais, the proposed new coalition government of parties from the opposition camp represents a “dream team” of liberal democrats.

The six-party coalition, led by election-winner Move Forward, would have 310 MPs and an absolute majority in the 500-seat House of Representatives.

However, to make this dream come true, the coalition would need majority support in both houses of Parliament, comprising 500 MPs and 250 senators. Backing from at least 376 parliamentarians is required for the coalition’s PM candidate to get the country’s top job.

Thai PBS World

