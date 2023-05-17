Prayut thanks people for support, congratulates parties that earned votes









BANGKOK (NNT) – A Cabinet meeting was held normally at Government House yesterday (16 May), with Cabinet ministers also answering many questions from reporters. The prime minister, meanwhile, congratulated all parties that secured votes from the public.

Prayut Chan-o-cha may leave politics: Thanakorn

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was still performing his role as the prime minister to the best of his ability. He expressed appreciation for everyone who has given him moral support so far. He thanked members of the public for exercising their rights in Sunday’s election and congratulated all political parties that garnered votes from the public. He said the next step will involve the setting up of the new government and he would like to ask Thais to foster unity and avoid conflicts so national development may continue while sustainability, prosperity, and security may be fostered.

