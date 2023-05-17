Royal Ploughing Ceremony foretells ample water, food and prospering economy









Sufficient water, abundant crops and a prosperous economy were predicted during the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen on Wednesday morning.

PM bids support for farmers on Royal Ploughing Day

The ceremony was also attended by caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, outgoing cabinet members and the diplomatic corps.

