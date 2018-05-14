PM bids support for farmers on Royal Ploughing Day

BANGKOK, 14 May 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has voiced support for the nation’s farmers and wished them success in their work.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha told the nation’s farmers, on the occasion of the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony, that he bids them success in their work and high quality crops. He urged them to consider consumers and the market and to be wary of the various risks their crops face, whether they be droughts or floods. He recommended that farmers follow news on water releases and official signals to plant.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand