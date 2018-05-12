Saturday, May 12, 2018
PM invites Thais to take part in Royal Ploughing Ceremony

Royal Ploughing Ceremony in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 12th May 2018 (NNT) – The Thai Premier has invited the public to take part in the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 14th, 2018.

In his national televised speech today, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the ancient ceremony will be held at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. The ritual reflects the prosperity of the country’s agriculture and most importantly the strong bond between the monarchy and Thai people.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
