Muslim States Protest US Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem

The US decision to relocate embassy to Jerusalem has been harshly criticized by many Muslim countries, as well as states, supporting the so-called two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mass demonstrations took place on Friday in Turkey, Jordan, and Indonesia, condemning the relocation of the US embassy.

In the Turkish capital of Istanbul, several thousand protestors gathered carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags alongside signs reading “Palestine belongs to the Palestinians” and “al-Quds [Jerusalem] belongs to Muslims.”

