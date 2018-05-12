Thousands Dead, Hundreds More Dogs Now Dying Due to Scare: Foundation

Saturday, May 12, 2018
Thai stray dog at the temple
NAKHON PHANOM — Packed into pens and cages, they whimper behind rusty metal gates. Those who cannot fight for the meager food tossed to them – such as the tiny puppies being born amid the squalor – wait for death. Black flies burrow into sick-darkened fur.

Thousands of dogs have died of starvation or illness after being swept from their homes and dumped into an overcrowded animal facility in response to a recent rabies panic. Right now, only several hundred remain in dire conditions, according to those who have visited the facility in the far-flung province of Nakhon Phanom.

By Todd Ruiz and Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

