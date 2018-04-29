Sunday, April 29, 2018
Two horses in Pran Buri district under watch for rabies

Two horses at a farm in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan have been placed under close watch following the death of a horse at the farm after it was bitten by a dog in February.

Mr Boonmee Sammanee, a livestock official of Pran Buri district, said on Saturday (April 28) that the two horses at a farm in Ban Huay Salaengphan in Tambon Tataem, had been vaccinated against rabies but their conditions would be monitored continuously for about six months after the vaccination.

By Thai PBS

