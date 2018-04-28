PM attends Asean and IMT-GT summits in Singapore

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will on Saturday (April 28) attends the the 32nd Asean Summit and chairs the 11th Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit in Singapore.

Lt Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak, deputy government spokesman, said the Asean Summit will be chaired by Singapore under the theme “Resilient and Innovative” which is aimed at strengthening the collective resilience of Asean, and promoting innovation in politics, economy, and socio-culture among member countries.

By Thai PBS