PM completes participation in 31st ASEAN Summit

BANGKOK, 15 November 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has joined his fellow ASEAN leaders in signing declarations and attending the closing ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila of the Philippines.

The gathering concluded yesterday after two days of meetings between ASEAN leaders and representatives from the bloc’s partners. The leaders signed a consensus on improving migrant labor protection, involving the creation of protection mechanisms and to draft the rights of migrant laborers in ASEAN before officially handing over chairmanship of the grouping to Singapore.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand