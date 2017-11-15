Thursday, November 16, 2017
PM completes participation in 31st ASEAN Summit

Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha
BANGKOK, 15 November 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has joined his fellow ASEAN leaders in signing declarations and attending the closing ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila of the Philippines.

The gathering concluded yesterday after two days of meetings between ASEAN leaders and representatives from the bloc’s partners. The leaders signed a consensus on improving migrant labor protection, involving the creation of protection mechanisms and to draft the rights of migrant laborers in ASEAN before officially handing over chairmanship of the grouping to Singapore.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

