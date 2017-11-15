Earthquake in South Korea Reportedly Leaves at Least 15 Injured

An earthquake struck South Korea earlier in the day and has so far affected over a thousand of people.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 15 people were injured in a recent 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday citing the natural disasters center.

The earthquake that struck the southeastern city of Pohang in the province of North Gyeongsang earlier in the day, with several aftershocks recorded afterward, has affected 1,300 people, who are being hosted in five temporary shelters.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International