Thursday, November 16, 2017
Home > Asia > Earthquake in South Korea Reportedly Leaves at Least 15 Injured

Earthquake in South Korea Reportedly Leaves at Least 15 Injured

Highway in South Korea
TN Asia 0

An earthquake struck South Korea earlier in the day and has so far affected over a thousand of people.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 15 people were injured in a recent 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday citing the natural disasters center.

The earthquake that struck the southeastern city of Pohang in the province of North Gyeongsang earlier in the day, with several aftershocks recorded afterward, has affected 1,300 people, who are being hosted in five temporary shelters.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Petronas Towers

Malaysia Arrests Third Turkish National Over Security Concerns

Breaking News

Strong Earthquake in Japan’s Nagano Injures Dozens, Topples Homes

Operation Pillar of Defense, Gaza

Thirteen Israeli soldiers, scores of Palestinians killed in deadly day of fighting in Gaza Strip

Leave a Reply