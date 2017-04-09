Panic, damage as three earthquakes hit Philippines

Sunday, April 9, 2017
The skyline of Manila with the Manila Central Post Office on the foreground
PanARMENIAN.Net – A trio of strong earthquakes damaged buildings and caused panicked tourists to flee a popular dive resort near the Philippine capital on Saturday, April 8, officials and eyewitnesses said, according to AFP.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the quakes, the strongest of which hit the coast close to Mabini, a resort town south of Manila famous for its marine life and coral reefs.

The first 5.5-magnitude temblor struck inland at 3:08 pm (0708 GMT) followed by a 5.9 quake just a minute later, according to a revised report by the US Geological Service. The first quake was earlier reported as 5.7 magnitude.

A 5.0 quake hit in the same region after another 20 minutes, according to US geologists.

Leave a Reply