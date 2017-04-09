Sunday, April 9, 2017
Airport thief caught at checkpoint in Bangkok

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport
A FORMER luggage-handling employee of a private concessionaire company at Suvarnabhumi Airport, who was on the run from a criminal charge of stealing a passenger’s belongings, is now in police custody, police said Saturday.

Pipatpong Boonhata, 38, from Udon Thani, was arrested at a security booth on Romklao Road in Tambon Kloong 3 Prawet in Lat Krabang in Bangkok on Friday night. The arrest was part of a 10-day police operation to crack down on criminals and fugitives this month.

