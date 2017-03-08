AoT responds to invasive luggage check post

BANGKOK, 8 March 2017 (NNT) – Airports of Thailand (AoT) has responded to the case of a passenger’s luggage being damaged during an invasive search by saying that the issue is under the responsibility of the responsible airline.

AoT President Nitinai Sirisamatkarn has responded to photos posted to Facebook depicting a checked piece of luggage invasively searched and damaged. The post goes on to indicate that ground crew loading the luggage likely performed the aggressive search and that the attending airline has not made any moves to rectify the situation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua