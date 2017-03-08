Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Pheu Thai Party submits suggestions on reconciliation

Yingluck Shinawatra and cabinet members during a meeting
BANGKOK, 8 March 2017 (NNT) – Representatives from the Pheu Thai Party have submitted their suggestions on reconciliation and has called on the government to exercise impartiality and autonomy throughout the process.

The subcommittee on receiving feedback on reconciliation, chaired by Permanent Secretary for Defense Gen Chaichan Changmongkol, has welcomed 6 representatives from the Pheu Thai Party to submit their proposals. The 6 representatives are Pol Lt Gen Viroj Pao-in, Phoomtam Vejjayachai, Chusak Sirinil, Chaikasem Nitisiri, Sophin Ponlakul, and Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

