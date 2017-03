PHUKET: Tourists can bring their own sun loungers and umbrellas to Patong and all beaches in Kata and Karon, The Phuket News has confirmed. However, they must use them inside the “10% zones” reserved for vendors.

“This applies to expats and Thais, too, of course. They can bring their own sun loungers and umbrellas, and not rent from a vendor, but they must keep them inside the zones,” Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News today (Mar 7).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot