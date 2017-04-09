Sunday, April 9, 2017
Norwegian Police Carry Out Controlled Explosion of Suspected Device in Oslo

Karl Johan Gate at Night in Oslo
The Norwegian police carried out a controlled explosion of suspected device on Sunday, that was found earlier in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, local media reported, citing a police's spokesman.

MURMANSK (Russia) (Sputnik) —The Norwegian police carried out a controlled explosion of a suspected device on Sunday that was found earlier in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the Norwegian police’s spokesman said.

“We have carried out a controlled explosion of an object in Gronland district in Oslo … What that was exactly I can not say right now. The object was handed for examination to the forensic experts, ” Svein Arild Jorundland, the Norwegian police’s spokesman said, as quoted by the VG newspaper.

Leave a Reply