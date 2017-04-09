Sunday, April 9, 2017
Home > News > Storms hit 13 provinces last week, one killed

Storms hit 13 provinces last week, one killed

Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm
TN News 0

Thirteen provinces were hit by summer storms between March 31 and April 7, in which 296 houses were damaged and one people killed, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chalerm Promlert said on Sunday.

They were Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen and Loei in the Northeast; Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon and Nonthaburi in the Central region; and Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Kamphang Phet and Phayao in the North. In these provinces, 71 villages in 22 districts were affected.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

PM Yingluck Shinawatra seeks 45-day extension for defense before anti-graft body

23 die in floods in 25 provinces of Thailand: DDPM

Paris Hilton in Thailand for the Sydictive Element Press Launch Event

Leave a Reply