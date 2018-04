BANGKOK, 27 April 2018 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Air Asia launched the new Shades of the River airliner livery.

TAT director for international advertising Kitsana Kaewtumrong revealed the TAT has joined hands with Air Asia to introduce the Shades of the River aircraft livery in bid to promote domestic travels as part of the new Amazing Cool Thailand campaign.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau of Thailand