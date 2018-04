Train service from Bangkok’s Wong Wian Yai to Mae Klong in Samut Sakhon remained closed after a train derailment blocking the rail tracks since early yesterday.

The Wong Wian Yai-Mahachai train derailed between Rang Pho in Bang Bon district and Karn Kheha in Bang Khunthian district, at 5.15 am yesterday (April 27).

