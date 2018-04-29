Sunday, April 29, 2018
Home > Isan > Smugglers dump 490kg of marijuana and flee in boat

Smugglers dump 490kg of marijuana and flee in boat

Water transportation in Thailand
TN Isan 0

A total of 490 kilograms of dried marijuana worth Bt15 million in street value were seized by Thai authorities in Bueng Kan province on Saturday, but the suspected Laotian smugglers managed to flee.

Bueng Kan custom checkpoint head Prasongsak Boonma said the four Laotian smugglers, who were bringing sacks of marijuana onto the Mekong riverbank on the Thai side early Saturday morning, quickly dropped the illicit drugs on seeing officers approaching and ran towards their boat, whose engine was still running, and fled back to Laos.

Full story: The nation

By The Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Typhoon Wutip brings rains to North, Northeast

Erawan waterfall in Kanchanaburi

Malaysian father and daughter drown at Thamphra Waterfall

Breaking News

Missing wild mushroom picker found dead in the jungle

Leave a Reply