Smugglers dump 490kg of marijuana and flee in boat

A total of 490 kilograms of dried marijuana worth Bt15 million in street value were seized by Thai authorities in Bueng Kan province on Saturday, but the suspected Laotian smugglers managed to flee.

Bueng Kan custom checkpoint head Prasongsak Boonma said the four Laotian smugglers, who were bringing sacks of marijuana onto the Mekong riverbank on the Thai side early Saturday morning, quickly dropped the illicit drugs on seeing officers approaching and ran towards their boat, whose engine was still running, and fled back to Laos.

Full story: The nation

By The Nation