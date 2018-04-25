Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Nong Khai teen becomes 8th rabies casualty this year

stray dog in Thailand
TN Isan 0

NONG KHAI, 25th April 2018 (NNT) – A 15 year old girl from Nong Khai province has become the nation’s eighth rabies casualty this year after contracting the disease from a puppy scratch late last year and not seeking medical attention.

Family members of the young girl explained that in December 2017 she was scratched on the neck after adopting a two month old puppy. After refusing to see a doctor, the girl began to manifest symptoms of fever and fatigue on April 19 of this year. Admitted to hospital, the girl’s symptoms progressed to irritation and salivation. She passed away on April 20 and funeral proceedings began on April 21.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

