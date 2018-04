Dense haze limited visibility at Mae Hong Son’s airport to such an extent on Wednesday morning that Nok Air’s 7.30am flight from Chiang Mai had to be held back for two hours.

The PM10 level of small dust particles in the air in the northernmost province reached 148 micrograms per cubic metre, well above the 120 micrograms considered safe to breathe.

Full story: The Nation

By Tossapol Boonpat

The Nation