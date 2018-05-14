Monday, May 14, 2018
Several provinces recovering from recent storm

Floods across Thailand
NONG KHAI, 14th May 2018, (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has predicted less rain nationwide from now to May 18th, while officials have been dispatched to help repair damaged houses and buildings resulting from recent storms.

In Nong Khai province, the provincial governor, the head of the provincial chapter of the Red Cross Society and concerned officers visited storm victims in Sangkhom district, after a tropical storm laid waste to the area. The group handed out financial aid and promised to send more help.

