Yala: Two M79 grenades were fired at a security post in Yaha district of Yala in the early hours of Tuesday, injuring two rangers.

The injured — identified as Taen Thongmak, 41, and Farit Waesu, 38 — were rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, which was carried out by an unidentified group of people.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MUHAMMAD AYUB PATHAN AND ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST