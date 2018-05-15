Lightning strike burns down school storage building causing costly damage

KHON KAEN, 15th May 2018 (NNT) – A fire at a school in Khon Kaen’s Ranuan district caused by a lightning bolt has resulted in damage estimated at over 5 million baht.

A heavy storm set off the fire at the storage building of Srikranuan Wittayakhom School in Kranuan district of Khon Kaen yesterday after the building was struck by lightning. Municipal firefighters and rescue workers were assembled to put out the fire during the storm.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand