Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Lightning strike burns down school storage building causing costly damage

Lightning during a heavy storm
KHON KAEN, 15th May 2018 (NNT) – A fire at a school in Khon Kaen’s Ranuan district caused by a lightning bolt has resulted in damage estimated at over 5 million baht.

A heavy storm set off the fire at the storage building of Srikranuan Wittayakhom School in Kranuan district of Khon Kaen yesterday after the building was struck by lightning. Municipal firefighters and rescue workers were assembled to put out the fire during the storm.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

