Prayut Chan-o-cha may leave politics: Thanakorn
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha may consider ending his political career, United Thai Nation Party’s deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday.
Prayut to remain in politics as United Thai Nation Party party strategist
Thanakorn said he personally believes this to be the case, but Prayut has not spoken to him about his plans for the future.
Thai PBS World
