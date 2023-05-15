Prayut Chan-o-cha may leave politics: Thanakorn

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha may consider ending his political career, United Thai Nation Party’s deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday.

Prayut to remain in politics as United Thai Nation Party party strategist

Thanakorn said he personally believes this to be the case, but Prayut has not spoken to him about his plans for the future.

By Thai PBS World

