Prayut to remain in politics as United Thai Nation Party party strategist

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok.









Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will remain in politics and his United Thai Nation Party (UTN) will respect established norms about the formation of the new government, according to the party leader.

Thousands of People Welcome Prayuth Chan-ocha at Election Rally in Phuket

UTN, which has Gen Prayut as its prime ministerial candidate, will respect political tradition when it comes to the handover of power to the next government, its leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Sunday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

