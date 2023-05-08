Thousands of People Welcome Prayuth Chan-ocha at Election Rally in Phuket









More than 12,000 people in Phuket welcomed Prayut Chan-O-Cha and his party to promote his hope for re-election.

PM Prayut pitches in Udon Thani

On Sunday (May 7th) Prime Minister candidate Prayut Chan-O-Cha and his team for the United Thai Nation Party arrived at Saphan Hin where they were welcomed by more than 12,000 people in Phuket who were supporting him and the party.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





