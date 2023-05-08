Thailand’s power usage reaches new high on May 6th due to hot weather

Air conditioning condominium

Air conditioned condominium apartment building. Photo: terimakasih(Pixabay).




Thailand’s consumption of electricity surged to a new record high of 34,826.50 megawatts at 9.41pm on Saturday May 6th, breaking the previous record of 33,177.30 megawatts, set at 2.30pm on April 28th last year.

Cabinet approves 10.46bn baht electricity subsidy

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) attributed the surge to the hot weather during the long holidays, from May 4th to 7th, forcing residential consumers to use their air conditioners, electric fans and refrigerators for longer.

