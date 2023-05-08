RCA in Bangkok Could Fade Away Due to Expired Lease Contract

TN May 8, 2023 0
The RCA entertainment venue in Bangkok, a popular nightlife destination for locals and tourists alike, is facing an uncertain future as its lease contract with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is soon to expire.

The 62-rai land in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district on which the venue is located is currently leased to Narai Ruampipat Company for 30 years. However, the lease expired in October 2022 and the SRT has only offered a temporary one-year lease extension while it evaluates bids for a new lease.

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



