Four shot at a pub in Bangkok’s RCA nightlife district this morning

Four people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting at a pub in Bangkok’s RCA nightlife district early this morning (Monday).

All the injured, three men and one woman, were taken to the Bangkok Hospital for treatment. Some suspects have been taken into police custody for questioning.

Makkasan police, who arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted to the shooting, found at least 10 spent shell casings of unknown calibres on the floor of the pub

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

