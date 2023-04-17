Four shot at a pub in Bangkok’s RCA nightlife district this morning

TN April 17, 2023 0
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Four people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting at a pub in Bangkok’s RCA nightlife district early this morning (Monday).

Four dead in Surat Thani shooting

All the injured, three men and one woman, were taken to the Bangkok Hospital for treatment. Some suspects have been taken into police custody for questioning.

Makkasan police, who arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted to the shooting, found at least 10 spent shell casings of unknown calibres on the floor of the pub

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai Mango sticy rice dessert

TAT and Eat Thai Organize Floating Food Festival in Bangkok

TN April 15, 2023 0
A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

Overcrowding prompts limited access to Khao San Road

TN April 14, 2023 0
Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket

Mo Chit Bus Terminal Crowded as Songkran Revellers Return Home

TN April 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Chonburi highway, expressway

Songkran road accidents top 2,000

TN April 17, 2023 0
Pollution in Thailand.

Thailand Plans to Use Space Technology to Fight Air Pollution

TN April 17, 2023 0
Celebrating the Songkran

Over 18 Billion Baht Spent During Songkran Holidays

TN April 17, 2023 0
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Four shot at a pub in Bangkok’s RCA nightlife district this morning

TN April 17, 2023 0
Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

91% of Serious Injuries During Songkran Attributed to People Not Wearing Seat Belts

TN April 16, 2023 0