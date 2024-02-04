Government rules out foul play in fire at Ministry of Agriculture building in Bangkok

Forensic police on Sunday examined a four-storey building at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in Bangkok where a fire broke out the day before, damaging several rooms, as the government ruled out political foul play.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan, chief of the Police Forensic Science Office, led a team of forensic experts including chemists and physicists to collect evidence and identify the cause of the fire that destroyed about 20 square metres of the building on Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Phra Nakhon district on Saturday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

